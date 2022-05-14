Selena Gomez shines in a simple look of mom jeans and black stilettos

Selena Gomez prepares to make her hosting debut on Saturday night Live. A few days ago, the actress and singer shared the news on her Instagram, where she also announced that her participation in the American show will set her aside from the rapper Post Malone.

From that moment, the expectations to see the display of looks that the interpreter of Taki Taki, Selena Gomez, will do on stage, and of course, on the streets of New York, has increased. However, the surprise —or perhaps not so much— is that despite being a recognized celebritythe singer maintains a classic wardrobe, mainly made up of timeless pieces.

The test is the styling of tailored pants and Chelsea boots with which a few days ago he made a minimalist statement. Now, she does it with a combination of mom jeans and stilettos in blackwhich predominates above the trends.

Selena Gomez wears a minimalist style with mom jeans and black stilettos

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Wearing a black long-sleeved turtleneck blouse, the actress from Only Murders in the Building create the look with wardrobe basics which is always the wild card of the occasions in which you seek to look casual, and at the same time, arranged.

The jeans wide leg are still the favorite choice of celebrities and the protagonists of street style. Its classic silhouette is a great bet to create versatile outfits, and error-proof. Therefore, combine them with some stilettos basics will be a great style hit. Something, that Dance With Me singer dominate masterfully.