Selena Gomez shines with the warmest plush sandals of Fall-Winter 2022

The singer found the style formula to wear a casual look, while still being elegant. A concept that is not alien to lovers of aesthetics effortlessly who advocates combinations that seem effortless and yet look spectacular. She is like the businesswoman of the beauty line rare beauty wore a knitted set made up of some baggy pants matching a long coat, white t-shirt, only black with gold chain handle, sunglasses and some slip-on sandals with plush fabric and the brand’s LV monogram.

The truth is that if they have something in common shoes in trend of Autumn-Winter 2022 it is the component of eccentricity that makes the silhouettes of the proposals anything but traditional, the textures are reinvented and, therefore, the ways in which we can combine the most striking models of the season are even more varied. It is under this idea that the plush sandals find their place in a season in which celebrities don’t stop wearing the ultra-mini wool-lined Uggs boots.

Where have we seen the trend of wearing stuffed sandals in Autumn-Winter 2022?

Dsquared2, Autumn-Winter 2022.Courtesy of Dsquared2 / Gorunway Sportmax, Fall-Winter 2022.Filippo Fior / Gorunway

From the catwalks, some firms such as dsquared2 Y Sportmax have revealed the plush sandals that promise to provide all the comfort that is needed to face the low temperatures. The outfits propose that these take outfits that go from the most relaxed to the most formal.

What are the plush sandals in trend for Autumn-Winter 2022?

Ugg.Courtesy of Farfetch Prada.Courtesy of Farfetch Miu miu.Courtesy of Farfetch

For this season, ugg has not only brought back the boots we wore in the 2010s, but also a style of the plush platform slip-on sandals. For his part, Prada is responsible for providing the color with a blue model and Miu miu add pearl appliques to the equation. Yes Selena Gomez will not wear the Louis VuittonWhich of these options would you take? The answer is easy.