Selena Gomez shooting | What did the singer say about the incident in Texas?

The singer did not hold back when condemning the lack of reaction of those in power.

Selena Gomez was outraged with the authorities, after the fatal shooting that took place this Tuesday in a school in the United States, and called to leave “hypocrisy” aside.

It was in the town of Uvalde, Texas, that the 18-year-old attacker, identified as Salvador Ramoswho entered the school heavily armed and began shooting at those present.

Before Ramos ended up dead after being shot by the police, killed 21 peopleof them 19 were students and two were teachers of the establishment.

The case caused a stir again in the North American country, especially since it is the eleventh shooting they have experienced since the beginning of the year.

Selena Gomez | What did the singer say about the incident in Texas?

The voice of Lose You to Love Me He turned to his Twitter account to vent and show his outrage at the lack of reaction from the authorities of his country, in the face of a tragedy that is already repeated in the territory.

“Today in my home state of Texas, 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education”Selena Gomez wrote, before the casualty count was even updated.

And he insisted: “A teacher died doing her job – invaluable but sadly underappreciated work. If children aren’t safe at school, where are they safe?”.

“It’s so frustrating and I’m not sure what to say anymore. Those in power need to stop hypocrisy and change the laws to prevent these shootings in the future.”sentenced.

To this last message he added the link to the site of Everytown, one of the largest organizations for the prevention of armed violence in the United States.