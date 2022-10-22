Selena Gomez: should you watch the documentary “My Mind and Me”?

“After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she hits a new high, an unexpected twist drags her into obscurity,” the channel described in a statement, promising a “unique, raw and intimate documentary” which will look back at the peak of the actress and singer’s career, and will also highlight some of the darkest moments of her journey.

The six-year period that will dissect My Mind and Me (whose release date has not yet been revealed) covers the cancellation of his “Revival” tour due to mental health issues, a kidney transplant, his treatment for lupus and the announcement of his diagnosis of bipolarity.

At the helm of this film, we find Alek Keshishian, director of Truth or Dare, work “legendary and uncompromising on Madonna (…) considered one of the best musical documentaries of all time”, describes Teen Vogue. A guarantee of quality that has enough to justify the enthusiastic reactions online.

“It’s as simple as that, [Selena Gomez] chose to release this documentary when she was ready, not for influence, not for sympathy points and certainly not to prove anything to the world,” wrote one fan. “Documentary is going to be moving and inspiring seen how hard she struggled to achieve this level of success in everything. She made herself and I can’t wait to hear her story through her,” another gushed.

Enthusiasm that we share, certainly.