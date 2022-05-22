Selena Gomez showed her line of colored pots

Selena Gomez It is not only news for its success in the world of music and fashion but also for being involved with important social issues such as mental health. Now, he surprised his fans with a new release: along with a brand of household items, designed some colorful pots and 10% of the profits from them will go to improvements in mental health care.

On his Instagram account, where he gathers 320 million followers from around the world, Selena Gomez shared a series of postcards in carousel format where he makes known the launch of its new pot capsule together with an important brand of household items.

Is about colored pots and pans: designed them in two tones shocking that are pure trend today, blue and fuchsia. In the images, the actress and singer is shown smiling cooking with outfits colorful, in composé with the pots. In addition, he assured thatl 10% of sales profits will go to mental healthin order to improve care in these areas.

What were the looks chosen by Selena to show off her new pots?

The artist posed for photos with varied looks. She chose a Lime green mini dress with a V-neckline, slightly puffed sleeves and a straight skirt. It was also shown in pink, with a dress with a straight neckline and multiple gathers, with a polka dot print in fuchsia. His last choice was a cotton maxi dress, simple and plain, with straps, V-neckline and a maxi skirt, in bluematching the pans.

does the beauty look? For photos, he wore a semi-collected hairstyle, short by the shoulders and with straight bangs. She complemented the styling with silver metal hoop earrings and a make up subtle, but no less striking for that: earth-colored eyeshadow for the eyelids, jet black mascara, rosy blush on the cheeks, highlighters on certain parts of the face and a brick gloss lipstick in the best style lipstick.

Music, beauty and now, deco. What will be the next release of Selena Gomez?

