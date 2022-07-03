Selena Gomez showed off her new winter makeup

The success of Selena Gomez It is not only due to her career as an actress and singer but also to her influence in the world of fashion and beauty, where today she already has a guaranteed place. Now, the artist showed her new makeup line with Sephora -a major cosmetics and skin care brand- and shone for her 332 Instagram followers with a bet of make up high impact: border cat eyes and burgundy lipstick.

Selena Gomez presented “Rare Beauty”

Fan of beauty trends, Selena Gomez I carry a look high-impact makeup with products from its latest line of make up. He showed off for the photos wearing a outlined style cat eyes in jet black color which he supplemented with a burgundy lipstick shocking with matte finish. In addition, she added the basics of any beauty bet: shadows in nude tones, mascara, illuminators in certain parts of the face and pink blush.

Selena Gómez swept her new makeup bet on the networks. (Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez).

The hairstyle? She wore a bun hairstyle with low bun and side parting. She adorned the bet with dangling hoop earrings in silver. For him look chose a wardrobe in total blackwhich 100% highlights your makeup bet.

Selena Gómez posed for Instagram with a total black look and a high-impact make-up. (Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez).

Selena Gómez ventures into decoration: she has her line of colored pots

In addition to venturing into the world of makeup, the artist also tries her luck in the world of decoration. Recently, she surprised her fans with a new release: along with a brand of household items, designed some colorful pots and 10% of the profits from them will go to improvements in mental health care.

Selena Gómez launched colored pots next to a brand of household items. (Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez).

Is about colored pots and pans: designed them in two tones shocking that are pure trend today, blue and fuchsia. In the images, the actress and singer is shown smiling cooking with outfits colorful, in composé with the pots. In addition, he assured thatl 10% of sales profits will go to mental healthin order to improve care in these areas.

Selena Gomez designed pots: she thought of them in blue and pink. (Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez).

The artist posed for photos with varied looks. She chose a Lime green mini dress with a V-neckline, slightly puffed sleeves and a straight skirt. It was also shown in pink, with a dress with a straight neckline and multiple gathers, with a polka dot print in fuchsia. His last choice was a cotton maxi dress, simple and plain, with straps, V-neckline and a maxi skirt, in bluematching the pans.

Selena Gomez launched colored pots and will donate 10% of the proceeds to mental health. (Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez).

What will be the next release of Selena Gomez?

