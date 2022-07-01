Selena Gómez shows her darkest style with intense makeup and dark lips – Nueva Mujer

He is one of the most inspiring public figures of recent generations, Selena Gomez She is not only admired for her artistic talentbut also for her ability to excel, career as a businesswoman and, of course, her style.

If there is something that identifies the former Disney girl, it is her versatility for fashionbecause we can see it with all kinds of styles and trends without losing its own essence with each look.

Although in the most recent posts on his Instagram account, he The famous has shared very sophisticated styles with a bohemian air in one of his images he appears with a much darker and more imposing look.

The artist posed in a total black style with a long-sleeved blouse, pants and ankle boots., But what most captivated the public was her makeup with neutral tones, with dark eyes and lips.

Selena wore her hair completely up, parted on one side.while her eyes were marked by a black cat eyeliner, in addition to dark brown lips.

This style gave her a lot of elegance thanks to the simplicity and simple makeup she wore, an ideal technique when we need to highlight the features without exaggerating.

Selena Gomez dazzles with all her styles

In recent months, Selena has experimented with various looks and trendsthat’s why we usually see her with all kinds of outfits, hairstyles and makeup that make her dazzle.

Recently, shared a photograph in which she is shown in a boho dress in a blue hue. This piece falls subtly and loosely, while at the top, thin straps reveal your shoulders.

For this style, the famous left her fringe straight with some light side strands and opted to wear the rest of her hair up.

Following the line of simplicity, she complemented the style with earrings and a very discreet necklace.