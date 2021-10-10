News

Selena Gomez shows her kidney transplant scar: “I’m proud of it”

He displays his scar with pride. Selena Gomez, the singer who underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, posted a photo on Instagram in which she appears in costume. “Now, more than ever, I feel confident and proud of what I’ve been through,” she wrote in the post caption.

A powerful message from the 28-year-old artist, who has 193 million followers on the social network. The affection of the fans was not long in coming: “Your scar looks like another wonderful tattoo”, writes one user. And again: “The scar is what defines you as a real fighter!”, Reads another comment.

For Gomez, accepting the change in her body was not easy: “When I underwent the kidney transplant, I found it very difficult to show my scar – she writes in the post -. I didn’t want her to appear in the picture so I wore things that covered her ”. Now, however, everything has changed and the celestial costume, from the line designed by her friend Theresa Marie Mingus’s, has helped to help her overcome her insecurity. “Congratulations on what you do for women with your line, whose message is that all bodies are the same,” Gomez adds to Theresa.

Friendship has always been a cornerstone in the singer’s life. Suffice it to say that it was her friend Francia Raisa who, by giving her the kidney, made the operation possible. The singer, who suffered from lupus, an autoimmune and incurable disease, urgently needed a transplant in 2017. “By giving me her kidney she made a supreme sacrifice and gave me a gift – she wrote in 2017 -. Lupus is still an unknown disease, but there has been a lot of progress ”.


