Selena Gomez shows how her skin looks without filters

Selena Gomez falls in love with fans by showing herself without filters

The famous actress and singer Selena Gomez recently showed how her skin looks without filters in a couple of photos that he shared on his official Instagram account, making his millions of fans fall in love.

It is worth mentioning that more and more celebrities are betting on naturalness and appear without filters on the famous Instagram social network.

And it is that although there is nothing wrong with using them to look a little more favored, the truth is that we love to see how celebrities dispense with them and normalize all those little ‘imperfections‘ that we all have.

In fact, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston or Gigi Hadid have already joined the club of naturalness by sharing their most real photographs and the last to do so is the singer Selena Gómez.

The last photographs that have been presumed of Selena Gomez were published by her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo.

In addition, they correspond to the recent event attended by the singer, the SAG Awards and in them, Selena shows off radiant skin, with a slight tan effect, while her eyes have a subtle smoky effect.

However, this was a makeup that she combined with a very polished updo with a center parting.

However, what we have loved the most is that, unlike the typical photos that tend to abound on Instagram, this one has not been edited with filters and shows the real texture of Selena’s skin.

On the other hand, the international press and fans of Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have wondered on several occasions, what happened to their strong friendship of years.

Demi has no issues with Selena and there is no animosity between them,” a source said. “They just aren’t friends right now.”

As you may remember, Gomez and Lovato worked together as children on the famous Barney television show.

They became close friends in their teens when they were both starring on Disney Channel shows.

It is worth mentioning that both celebrities had their public health problems when they were twenty years old.

Lovato has been open about her eating disorder and her hospitalization for an illegal substance overdose in 2018.

While Gomez previously suffered from lupus and underwent a kidney transplant, she also sought treatment for depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.