Entertainment

Selena Gomez shows how to achieve a false eyelash effect with just makeup

Photo of James James48 mins ago
0 26 2 minutes read

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UP NEXT

    Yailin anticipates summer fashion with a sexy bikini on board a jet ski

    01:23

  • Jennifer Lopez set fire to a red carpet with a transparent dress and no underwear

    01:03

  • Top parenting tips celebrity dads have given

    01:40

  • Dwayne Johnson gave his mother the house of her dreams and she did not contain her emotion

    01:30

  • Thalia reveals the most effective exercises to lift the bust

    01:07

  • Do they really work? Adamari López tests the tension threads on her neck and this is what she looks like now

    01:10

  • Chiquis Rivera strips naked to show the result of her aesthetic treatment

    01:17

  • Danna Paola checks the best way to wear platforms and flared pants

    01:06

  • Yailin ‘The Most Viral’ Shows Off Her Expensive Wig Collection, But There’s One Color Missing

    01:18

  • Salma Hayek hypnotizes with a pink bikini and anticipates the summer trend in swimsuits

    01:21

  • Adamari López thus teaches Alaïa to take care of her skin and confesses that she has a small problem

    01:09

  • Kylie Jenner sets social networks on fire with a bikini that bears her printed nipples

    01:11

  • They are the famous grandparents with the best style: Alejandro Fernández, Eugenio Derbez and more

    01:25

  • Adamari López becomes a goddess with these looks in Puerto Rico

    01:19

  • Bad Bunny copies Rosalía’s skirt and they verify that this will be the most viewed of the summer

    01:17

  • Christian Nodal dyes his hair again and this time he chose this exuberant color

    01:13

  • MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: The best dressed of the red carpet

    01:17

  • Erika Buenfil gets ready for summer with a radical makeover

    01:04

  • The reasons why Shakira and Gerard Piqué never got married

    01:23

  • Ximena Navarrete celebrated the love she feels for her little girl, with beautiful photos of mother and daughter

    01:19

Source link

Photo of James James48 mins ago
0 26 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Natalie Portman and her spectacular physical change in the latest trailer that appears

4 mins ago

Bruno Mars, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Miley Cyrus… Maxime Quoilin, the Verviétois who directs the shows and clips of the big American stars!

4 mins ago

These are the conditions that Johnny Depp puts so that Amber Heard does not pay him millions of dollars

13 mins ago

Emma Watson Remembers The Movie Role She ‘Really Fought For’

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Reddit WhatsApp
Back to top button