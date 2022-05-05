Selena Gomez shows how to wear pastel blue nails, the sensation of the season

The actress Selena Gomez continues to show that she knows how to stay at the forefront of fashion and fashionism, after having seen her with an incredible winter outfit in 2021 and making a presence at various events looking splendid, the interpreter has made it clear that she knows the trends, by wear a beautiful pastel blue on your nails

The change of the seasons always ends up modifying the trends in colors to wear in clothes, footwear, accessories and even hair, and this spring Selena Gomez has gone one step further, deciding to wear what is probably the great sensation of the + tempo’ ñrada, a perfect pastel blue manicure to prepare for the departure of the cold.

Selena Gomez and her pastel blue manicure that drives the networks crazy and sets trends in fashion

The artist has recently appeared on social networks, wearing a freshly made manicure that has left her fans surprised, since, although it is not the first time that she shows something like this, she makes it clear that she knows how to look for spring. The photograph was uploaded by Tom Banchik, a Nail Artist who works with big celebrities.

Both had already shared on the networks showing that red nails never go out of style, but this time they have opted for something simpler “Selena Gomez Loves Baby Blue” Tom wrote in the publication that received more than 6 thousand likes and comments like “Beautiful as always”.

“That color is perfect for Selena,” wrote another user. The truth is that pastel blue is becoming a trend, as it is perfect to start the return to cooler clothes and prepare for the heat of summer and all the fun it brings.

