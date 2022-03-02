Selena Gomez shows off green square nail design that rejuvenates and lengthens hands

In his new public appearance, Selena Gomez She not only delighted us with her incredible look that she wore to the SAG Awards, where the singer looked spectacular in an Oscar de la Renta dress and a Bulgari brand necklace valued at one million dollars. What also drew attention was his spectacular green manicure that will be your obsession next springWell this nail design lengthens and rejuvenates the hands.

What was Selena Gomez’s green nail design like at the SAG Awards?

We loved Sel’s nail design, as it is ideal if you like greenish and discreet tones, this manicure is very glowy and suits all types of skin color. This flag green tone will make your hands look longer, rejuvenated and very pretty. In addition, this type of square nail design makes your whole look look very neat and elegant, keeping you always a fashionista.

Green the fashion trend that will reign in the nails this 2022

We know that you are always on the lookout for beautiful nail designs and that you want to get ahead of spring trends as much as we do, so here we share some ideas that you can be inspired to take this color to the next level and give it that touch. very funny to all your outfits.

How to do green nail design like Selena Gomez?

Sel’s nail manicure is very simple because the gloss effect is what you should pay most attention to when recreating them, first file your long nails and give them a square shape, then paint them with a flag green varnish, then add a intense shine that gives it that wet effect that we are looking for. Bonus tip! If you want it to shine more, then use a varnish that has glitter.