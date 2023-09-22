Selena Gomez shows off her curves and very slim waist after a tough workout – Publimetro Mexico

September 22, 2023 at 10:43 am.

Weight is not a problem that causes selena gomez pain, The fact that the actress and singer was criticized for having a few extra pounds was the reason for her to come out and speak out against beauty standards.

At the time, tired of the frequency with which the topic was talked about, Selena Gomez explained that it was not a cosmetic blunder or an eating problem.

What was happening was that he was fighting a disease and the medicines he was taking were causing him to gain a few kilos of weight or lose it to a great extent, depending on the stage of treatment.

What disease does Selena Gomez have?

report of American media They indicated that the actress was suffering from lupus. Therefore, when you take the medicine a lot of water gets stored in your body and this happens very normally.

,When I stop taking it I start losing weight. I just wanted to say and encourage anyone who is feeling any kind of shame that I know exactly what you’re going through, and let them know that no one knows the real story.he said in a TikTok broadcast.

According to Soy Carmine’s review, the photos she has recently published on social networks show that she has probably stopped taking medications and started training rigorously, because now she appears to be showing off her curves. , which highlight her very slim waist.