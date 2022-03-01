Selena Gómez shows off her waist in a bodysuit look and wide pants

Selena Gomez is one of the most talented and admired celebrities of the show, who to his 29 is at its best.

The famous has lived difficult moments in his life, after his anxiety, depression, and lupus disease, that even took her to an operation of kidney transplant.

However, she has come out ahead, she has surpassed herself, and now she triumphs in acting and with her makeup company RareBeauty.

The actress has struggled for years with your weight gains, due to your illness, and although at the beginning They made her feel self-conscious, now she is happy and confident.

In the last weeks, The famous one has presumed that she has lost weight, something that is due to her lupus disease, which makes her inflamed.

On modern and elegant looks, the famous one has shown off her figure with confidence, and has also imposed trends for this one 2022.

Selena Gómez enchants with a bodysuit and wide pants

For an afternoon with friends, the famous opted for a very chic, comfortable, and elegant look that everyone loved.

Selena I carry a bodysuit in a gray tone, which she combined with wide, high-cut pants in a darker gray tone.

Although she didn’t show the type of shoe she wore with this outfit, it can easily be accessorized with a pair of white sneakers, and even with heels, it depends on the occasion.

“Wow, how beautiful Selena looks”, “thin and beautiful”, “Selena is a queen, however she looks, she looks good”, “how beautiful, I love your look”, and “how beautiful and natural you look”, were some of The reactions.

We have also seen the actress with more formal and elegant looks, carrying one blue and yellow checkered mini skirt with a light blue knitted sweater.

This look was complemented with black pantyhose, black ankle boots, and beige maxi coat, with her hair down.

In addition, this Sunday night dazzled in the SAG Awards, with a long black dress, fitted, with puffed sleeves, with which she looked like a queen, enchanting with her great style and elegance.