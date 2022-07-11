Selena Gomez shows style in a mini skirt and slingback heels

Selena Gomez he is enjoying his facet of businesswoman with the next release RareBeauty. Thanks to your beauty Line, the singer He is one of the figures in the industry who have shown that it is possible to succeed in a sector that is increasingly saturated. And yet, we appreciate it. Their Makeup products have become a viral phenomenon and, as a user of them, I can verify that they are worth it. However, his tips for achieving a flawless face are not the only thing that the actress It has to be a matter of inspiration. And here we see him with a look of mini skirt and slingback shoes that defies the most classic and conventional ensembles.

From Milan, Italy, the businesswoman, singer and actress, Selena Gomez, has shown how to make a combination of three colors, a very summer worthy look. With the help of his fashion stylist, Kate Young, he has worn a mini skirt with a classic print prada.

By the way, fashion lovers will be delighted to know that the Italian firm presented this model —although a little longer— in its collection of Spring Summer 2005 (look number 25). Now the Only Murders On The Building actress takes it up again with a renewed air and matching with a T-shirt Y slingback heelsall from the firm currently led by Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada.

How To Wear A Mini Skirt With Slingback Heels According To Selena Gomez