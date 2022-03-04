Selena Gomez shows what her skin looks like without Instagram filters

6 lessons from Selena Gomez on mental health.

More and more celebrities are betting on naturalness and appear without filters on Instagram. Although there is nothing wrong with using them to look a little more favored, we love to see how the ‘celebs’ do without them and normalize all those little ‘imperfections’ that we all have, such as spots on the skin or acne marks. Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston or Gigi Hadid have already joined the naturalness club by sharing their most real ‘selfies’. The last to do it? Selena Gomez.

The last photos we have seen of Selena Gomez we could not like more. These are some images published by her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo. They correspond to the recent event that the singer attended, the SAG Awards (where, by the way, she went barefoot). In them, Selena shows off radiant skin, with a light tan effect, while her eyes have a subtle smoky effect. A makeup that she combined with a highly polished updo with a center parting.

What we liked the most is that, unlike the typical photos that tend to abound on Instagram, this one has not been edited with filters and shows the real texture of Selena’s skin: with pores and facial hair, like any of us. We are not used to seeing her do without filters, but she does not need them either, because she has a skin worthy of admiration. May she pass us her facial care routine!

We love to see that little by little, naturalness is gaining ground on Instagram to show us that open pores, freckles, facial hair are something completely normal that there is no reason to hide.

