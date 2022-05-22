Selena Gomez signs a collection of colorful kitchen accessories

Colors are everywhere in 2022, and one easy way to embrace the trend is definitely in the form of kitchen accessories. Selena Gomez gives us the perfect opportunity to succumb to the colorful trend thanks to her new collection with the brand Our Place.

The singer and actress has teamed up with the creators of the famous Almost Pan to create a collection of kitchen accessories in jewel colors: Azul, an electric blue that brings a playful touch to any kitchen, and Rosa, a pink rich berry inspired by bold lipsticks and the juiciest berries.





These lovely limited-edition colors have been carried over to several Our Place flagships, such as the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot, the latter of which is ideal for entertaining family and friends.

Also in the range, designer glasses, plates and colored knives that add a touch of originality to our drawers. From the point of view of prices, they oscillate between $60 and $220, depending on the products chosen.

Selena Gomez has chosen to partner with Our Place to celebrate times spent in the kitchen with loved ones and the next season of her cooking show series, Selena + Chef.

The star and the brand have also decided to offer 10% of the sale price to the organization Rare Impact, whose mission is to raise awareness of the importance of mental health among young people and generate more services. to cure her.

Discover it today on ourplace.com

