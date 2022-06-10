Selena Gomez sings Bidi bidi bom bom in honor of Selena Quintanilla

Of course Selena Quintanilla is still in the hearts of everyone, and has been Selena Gomez who has paid tribute to the Tex Mex singer at interpret bidi bidi bom boma famous song that was released in 1994.

Selena Gómez spoke by phone call with the brother of the incomparable Selena, Abraham Quintanilla he said very excited to know that the business owner of Rare Beauty would record his sister’s song, in the tribute who was preparing for the one born in Texas, United States.

“I want to thank you for participating in this project, we are very excited about all this” says the man known as AB Quinatnilla to Selena Gómez, just in her preparation for record bidi bidi bom bom.

For her part, the composer and actress also thanks Selena’s brother for having thought of her to sing one of Selena’s songs, an iconic moment that now remains in the memory of the fans of both artists.

“I feel very honored that you have thought of me for this, because obviously I have been named after her, and they have taught me a lot about her whole life” are the kind words of Selena Marie Gomez.

In addition to making it clear that performing a Selena song is very important to her, Justin Bieber’s ex-partner also confirms that her name was inspired by SelenaOf course her parents Mandy Teefey and Ricardo Joel Gomez are big fans.

“We are all very excited and we know that it will be a success, I know that you will do a good job in the studio and as they say, give it your all,” Abraham Quintanilla answers Selena Gomez in a phone call.

They also exchange laughter and you can immediately hear how Seelena Gómez with her spectacular voice sings Bidi bidi bom bomthe unforgettable moment is now circulating on social media like TikTok.

“It’s amazing how Selena’s music passes from generation to generation and people are naming their children after her, that’s a great honor,” he says. Abraham Quintanilla in interview.