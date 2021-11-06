Selena Gomez sings in Neapolitan during her cooking show: the video

, in addition to being a singer, dancer and actress, for some time she has also been involved in the kitchen in a cooking show of her own, entitled, with new episodes available every week on the American streaming platform. The mechanism of the program is very simple: in each episode the singer hosts a famous chef from various parts of the world who gives her useful tips for making perfect dishes.

Born from the culinary experience acquired by the same Gomez during the lockdown, the series is enjoying great success in the United States, so much so that it is now in its third season; in the fourth episode, in particular, we see Selena cooking a series of typically Italian dishes with the help of the chef Fabio Viviani, well known in America for his television appearances.

The conversation between Selena and the chef soon inevitably moves to our beautiful country, also involving the roommates of the singer who are guests of the program: in particular, Raquelle Stevens reveals that she greatly appreciates Luciano Pavarotti’s version of “‘O surdato’ nnammurato” because it makes her move every time she listens to it. So Gomez, while she is intent on kneading with a food processor, can not help but intone the song taking up the famous verse “Oje vita, oje vita mia”.

Chef Fabio Viviani soon joined the choir, unleashing the general euphoria in the kitchen. Here is the video taken by a user on twitter and went viral in a few hours:

Selena Gomez singing in Neapolitan is the only beautiful thing about this day pic.twitter.com/frGqShq3lu – Cre (@___Cre___) November 4, 2021

Photo: Selena Gomez, screen via Instagram