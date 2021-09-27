News

Selena Gomez sings in Spanish, the new single is De Una Vez

The singer and actress released the new song immediately enjoying great success, at the moment the official video has more than five million views

The pop star, class 1992, surprised fans by releasing the new single De Una Vez. The voice of Lose You To Love Me announced the release of the song by revealing the cover on his Instagram profile which he boasts over two hundred million followers who follow his life daily.

At the same time, the singer has also released the official video clip of the single which has received excellent acclaim, so much so that it has already counted over five million views on YouTube.

De Una Vez, the cover

Selena + Chef, announced the second season

De Una Vez is the song that marks the record comeback of one of the most popular and loved voices on the international scene. During the years Selena Marie Gomez, this is the name in the registry office, has conquered the rankings in every corner of the planet, establishing itself as a real media phenomenon.

A few hours ago Selena Gomez announced the release of the song by sharing the cover, the post counts more than four and a half million likes on Instagram.

De Una Vez, the official video

Selena Gomez launches her new Stay Vulnerable beauty collection

The singer also distributed the official video clip on YouTube which immediately received excellent acclaim from the public and critics.

De Una Vez comes about a year after the release of the last album Rare, published on January 10, 2020 and certified silver disc in the UK for selling over 60,000 copies.

Selena Gomez: the return to the stove

The Weeknd, in the Save Your Tears video there is the double of Selena Gomez

Golden period for singer (PHOTO) which in recent days has also announced the arrival of the second season of Selena + Chef. The new episodes will make their debut on HBO Max the January 21st.

