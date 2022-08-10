Selena Gomez slams the door … This shock announcement from the singer who risks disappointing her fans

Selena Gomez is an accomplished woman. Singer, actress, businesswoman, producer. The pretty brunette has been chaining projects since her debut in show business. Unfortunately, Justin Bieber’s ex has just announced some sad news. In a recent interview, the interpreter of the title “Lose You To Love Me” evoked the end of his career. ” Eventually I’m going to get sick of all this, so I’ll probably dedicate most of my life to philanthropy before settling down. “explained the 30-year-old actress. Comments reported by the magazine The Official.

Selena Gomez, a committed celebrity

According to Selena Gomez, the daily life of a celebrity is exhausting. She therefore wishes to say goodbye to all her positions in order to devote herself to the associative environment. Spokesperson and ambassador for UNICEF since she was 18, the star of the series “Only Murders in The Building” also founded the organization Wondermind for mental health last November. Suffering from bipolar disorder, the actress held an encouraging speech at the Mental Health Youth Action Forum for those affected by the disease. ” Bringing attention to mental health through the media or simply by talking about your backgrounds can help. […] It is a subject that can and should be discussed freely and without shame “, she said before adding: “ When it comes to talking about and destigmatizing mental health, I want to make sure everyone, regardless of age, race, religion, sexual orientation, has access to services that support their mental health.. “A great initiative.

In addition to her desire to get into the associative field, Selena Gomez also aims to start a family. ” Selena is not dating anyone in particular at the moment. She’s more open to love, but she’s also much more focused on herself and his work “, recently confided an anonymous source to Entertainment Tonight. To be continued…

VB

See also: