Selena Gomez song used in Nepali school textbook to teach English goes viral, ‘who said’ it couldn’t be world famous?

Selena Gomez is famous for many things including movies, shows, songs, albums, beauty mark, and more. From Disney kid to acclaimed actor and world-famous singer, she’s done it all. Just recently, Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday. She wowed her fans in a gorgeous sheer peach-colored dress.

A few days after her birthday, Selena made headlines after being spotted on a yacht in Italy. The “Only Murders in the Building” was in a black cut-out swimsuit. Her photos sparked romance rumors as she was seen having a blast with Italian producer Andrea Iervolino.

Amidst it all, Selena Gomez is once again trending, and this time it’s because she’s on the front page of an English language book in Nepal. A photo of the book has gone viral on Twitter. She shows the first page of an English book and mentions details about singer Taki Taki.

The book also mentions listening to Selena Gomez songs to effectively learn the English language. The lyrics to his song “Who Says” were printed in the photo. Several fans shared the photo on Twitter with their reactions. “A life story of @selenagomez in the fourth grade English textbook in Nepal. This is the first time to see the life story of an international music artist in an English textbook in Nepal,” one user wrote.

” EXACTLY. Selena Gomez queen of Nepal! Girlie is already on the books. That’s an ICON! wrote another.

“It’s such a beautiful song with a wonderful message,” said one fan.

“Our daughter is literally in the educational books! !! PERIODT,” one fan wrote.

“wow hahah nice i’m sure the students will get good grades,” one fan said.

