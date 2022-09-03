Selena Gomez spotted ultra close to a famous Italian actor!

Has Selena Gomez found love again? The actress is currently very close to an Italian actor with an advantageous physique!

Is Selena Gomez still a heart to take? Nothing is less sure ! Because the singer currently seems very close to a handsome Italian actor… MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

The actress is having a good time in Italy

After having lived a romance with The Weekend, we no longer really knew an official partner to Selena Gomez. The ex of Justin Bieber had remained until then a heart to take.

But things might have changed. Because the pretty brunette does not intend to remain single for the rest of her life. That who just turned 30wants to imagine his future together.

And the new suitor could have already been found! Yes, the star would currently be more than close to an Italian actor. The young woman is currently like a lot of us: on vacation!

And for Selena Gomez this year, it is in Italy that she has decided to put down her suitcases. Nothing better than the Dolce Vita to recharge your batteries. And if love is also in the air, it would not be refused!

Well, that’s precisely what seems to be going for the one who is currently refining her new album. The beauty was seen flirting with a handsome Italian who is said to be, also in the film industry.

The actress would have gone to Italy on her arm by Andrea Iervolino. Not quite a stranger to her, since Selena worked with this young 34-year-old producer on “In a dubious fight” in 2016.

What makes say that the two are very close are these photos taken this August 3 by paparazzi. We see Selena Gomez and Andrea Iervolino on board a yacht, and obviously very accomplices!

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Selena Gomez enjoys lavish birthday dinner with friends and potential new beau https://t.co/p0xkxDw2Oh pic.twitter.com/us56GkmwD1 —Page Six (@PageSix) August 5, 2022

Selena Gomez in love again?

The two alleged lovers were also seen together at a party. It was another party organized to celebrate Selena Gomez’s 30th birthday.

And there again, the beautiful brown has obviously not left the evening! Photos from the party were published by media outlet Page Six. And the least we can say is that the actress seems very happy with the presence of Andrea by her side.

For the moment, nothing has been formalized. But love could soon make a comeback in the star’s life. Moreover, it is not only in love that things are going well for the young thirty-year-old.

On the work side, Selena Gomez is also overflowing with projects. The star is working on a big project for the cinema. She would like to realize the remake of the cult 80s film, “Working Girl”.

Justine Bieber’s ex would be the producer. This film of which we do not yet know the cast would be intended for the Hulu platform. Perhaps we imagine that Selena will grant herself the leading role…

We remember that it had marked the career of Melanie Griffith at the time. This comedy that mixes romance and feminist claims should in any case find a favorable echo with the public of our time.