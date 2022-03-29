Selena Gomez stars in a film that is all the rage on Netflix

The dead don’t die – Trailer subtitled in Spanish (HD)

What is the movie about?

According to the official synopsis of The dead don’t die: “In the small town of Centerville strange phenomena begin to occur. As a result, the dead come back to life and a diverse group of characters will have to face them.”

Cast of the film available on Netflix

  • Bill Murray as Police Chief Cliff Robertson.
  • Adam Driver as Officer Ronald “Ronnie” Peterson.
  • tilda swinton as Zelda Winston.
  • Chloe Sevigny as Officer Minerva “Mindy” Morrison.
  • Steve Buscemi as Farmer Miller.
  • Danny Glover like Hank Thompson.
  • Caleb Landry-Jones like Bobby Wiggins.
  • Selena Gomez like Zoe.
  • austin butler like Jack.
  • Rose Perez as Posie Juarez.

Netflix canceled series

It should be noted that cancellations are usually due to low audience numbers, regardless of the criticism. In this 2022, Netflix decided not to renew Gentefied, New life and The Babysitters Club, however, the one that surprised everyone was the cancellation of file 81, a suspense series that was very successful in its first installment.

As explained by the media Deadline,Netflix decided to cancel the horror and suspense series that premiered on January 14. The information indicates that the reason for its cancellation is due to the fact that it did not reach the figures proposed by the platform, in view of the cost of its production.

