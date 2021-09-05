Selena Gomez stars in the psychological horror thriller “Spiral” produced by Drake

You may already be living in fear that Instagram has forever destroyed the human relationship with unfiltered faces, well prepared because the new film project by Selena Gomez is about to make your social media terror real.

Deadline reports that the singer of “Revelación” will be there protagonist of Spiral, psychological horror thriller product none other than from Drake.

Reportedly, Spiral will tell the story of a former influencer whose social media addiction is literally tearing her body apart. Woah.

Petra Collins will direct the film, which will mark his directorial debut. Collins is best known for her work as a photographer, but has previously worked behind the camera for video clip of Selena “Fetish“, from which we can deduce very well how the mood of the film will be.

The argument of the film makes sense when we consider the conflictual relationship that Selena Gomez has always had with social media: at different times he was the most followed person on Instagram or he completely abandoned social media. Last February he said in an interview with Dazed:

“I’d be lying if I said that [i social media] they are not destroying some of my generation and their identity. “

Speaking of which, the 28-year-old has just launched # MentalHealth101, an important initiative on the topic of mental health. Here, to find out more.

Spiral It currently doesn’t have a release date and it’s not known when production will begin, but stay tuned for updates.

