Selena Gomez. Startup Wondermind is valued at $100 million

Selena Gomez continues to reap successes both in the musical and business fields. The singer and also a television producer co-founded the startup “Wondermind”, which raised funds of 5 million dollars with a valuation of 100 million. This platform for physical and mental well-being seeks to capitalize on the interest in absolute well-being.

Serena Ventures, tennis player Serena Williams’ hedge fund, led the seed round, “Bloomberg” reported, and was followed by firms such as Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital. The multiple-time champion athlete will also create content for the site.

The idea of ​​”Wondermind” to offer a balanced physical and mental state through specific routines. The startup is made up of Selena Gomez, her mom Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson, founder of Newsette.

“We are so excited to announce this funding round and so grateful to our amazing investors for believing in our vision to democratize and destigmatize mental health globally,” her Instagram post read.

“This funding will be used to accelerate the building of the Wondermind mental fitness ecosystem through our daily online content, CPG products, and original storytelling for all platforms with the ultimate goal of making mental fitness exciting and accessible to all.” .

“Bloomberg” also reported that according to data from CB Insights, the mental health industry generated $5.5 billion last year alone, more than double that of 2020.

In 2014, Selena Gomez She was diagnosed with lupus, then in 2017 she was a candidate to receive a kidney donated by her friend Francia Raisa and has also confessed that she was diagnosed with anxiety, panic attacks and depression.