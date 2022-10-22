Selena Gomez strikes back after Hailey Bieber interview

Interviewed in the podcast call her daddy broadcast on September 28 on Spotify, Hailey Baldwin gave her version of the facts on the rumors that accuse her of having “stolen” Justin Bieber from her great rival Selena Gomez. An outing that shook the whole social sphere. Unsurprisingly, the Disney star also paid the price. After receiving a flood of insulting messages, she decided to respond. And his counter-attack was not long in coming. In an improvised live TikTok, Selena Gomez denounced the violence of certain messages addressed to the wife of her ex Justin Bieber since the release of the podcast.

Selena Gomez rescues Hailey Baldwin

It might have surprised us, but, in reality, we expected no less from Selena Gomez. It must be said that the star has often encouraged benevolence and has repeatedly raised awareness of mental health through his social networks. The creator of the Rare Beauty brand therefore sided with the model. ” It is not fair. You should never address anyone that way. I have read and seen despicable and disgusting comments”, she said. Regarding the insulting messages she herself received, the star of Only Murders in The Building added : “If you support Rare, I can only thank you, but know that you also represent what this means… Words matter. It’s really important “.

Selena Gomez sends message to fans regarding hate: “No one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen… words matter, truly matter.” pic.twitter.com/WVRGdevElk —PopBase (@PopBase) September 29, 2022

As a reminder, in this podcast, Hailey Baldwin had denied all the rumors: “ When we started dating, Justin was never in a relationship with anyone. Never. It’s not my style to ruin someone’s relationship, I would never do that.”

Looks like the two stars have decided to close this book once and for all.

