Selena Gomez struggles with her mental health in her autobiographical documentary

Singer Selena Gomez has unveiled a second trailer for her documentary “My Mind and Me,” which will be released in November.



This September 20, Selena Gomez released a new preview of her upcoming documentary. To accompany this excerpt, she wrote on her Instagram account: “My spirit and me. We don’t get along sometimes and it becomes difficult to breathe… But I won’t change my life for that.” Immersed in her intimacy and confession of the difficulties that have marked her career, the actress opens up in “My Mind and Me”.

Apple TV+ introduces the documentary as follows: “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez has achieved unimaginable stardom. But just as she hits a new high, an unexpected turn drags her into darkness. This unique, raw and intimate documentary traces his six-year journey into a new light.

What’s next after this ad

Personal memories follow excerpts from clips, images taken behind the scenes and on stage. The smiles mingle with the tears. And for good reason, the documentary applies to retrace the life of Selena Gomez for six years.

What’s next after this ad

The year 2016 marks a turning point for the interpreter of “Same Old Love”. Stress, anxiety and depression, partly caused by lupus, an autoimmune disease which she had been diagnosed with a few years earlier, pushed her to put an end to her last world tour “Revival Tour”. The following year the actress underwent a kidney transplant.

What’s next after this ad

What’s next after this ad

Beyond her physical health, the actress regularly talks about her mental health. She admits in 2020 to suffer from bipolar disorder. The following year, with her friend singer Julia Michaels, she confessed to her depression in the title “Anxiety”.

His commitment earned him an invitation last May to the White House. She talks with the presidential couple as part of the month of mental health prevention.

After the release of his EP “Revelación”, which earned him his first Grammy nomination in the category of best Latin pop album at the start of the year, his musical activities became more scattered. Selena Gomez focuses on other projects, including cooking or cinema. Currently starring in the comedy series “Only Murders in the Building”, her performance is rewarded with a People’s Choice Awards in 2021. An accomplished businesswoman, she has also just celebrated the two years of her makeup line at hit “Rare Beauty”.

It will be necessary to wait until November 4 to see the full secrets of Selena Gomez in “My Mind and Me”, on Apple TV+.