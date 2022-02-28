Selena Gomez Stuns in a $1 Million Diamond Necklace at the 2022 SAG Awards

ads

Look at her now.

Selena Gomez made sure all eyes were on her at Sunday’s 2022 SAG Awards, where she hit the red carpet wearing a $1 million Bulgari necklace studded with more than 200 carats of diamonds.

Gomez certainly turned heads, though it’s unclear if she’d be able to move hers under the weight of the impressive bauble.

Bulgari is famous for highlighting young superstars; Zendaya previously wore a 93-carat emerald necklace from the jeweler at the “Dune” premiere in September.

The 29-year-old “Only Murders in the Building” actress was styled by her frequent fashion collaborator Kate Young. She channeled Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” in her jewelry and her elegant black Oscar de la Renta dress, complete with puff sleeves and a subtle cut.

Gómez showed off her spectacular diamond choker on Instagram.Instagram

Gomez’s makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, who also works with Sophie Turner, Florence Pugh, Bella Hadid, Jennifer Lopez and more, teased her look for the night in an Instagram video. In the sneak peek, Gomez transformed from a fresh-faced starlet in a pink sweater into a glamorous one in a beautiful dress.

She completed the Old Hollywood-inspired ensemble with an emerald manicure by famed nail artist Tom Bachik that paired perfectly with her Bulgari ring.

Stylist Marissa Marino was on hand to style her hair back into a neat bun with a bow; Hepburn herself would surely have approved.

However, fans on Twitter were more focused on Gomez’s diamonds, with people quickly noticing that Blackpink member Lisa previously wore the show-stopping diamond choker.

The Rare Beauty founder is really “doing it like Midas” at this year’s SAG.

