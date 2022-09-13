Selena Gomez stuns in a white sequin dress with green fringe earrings at the Emmys

Image Credit: Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez made quite a statement on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on Sept. 12. Selena’s Hulu Show, Only murders in the buildingwas nominated for Best Comedy Series, and she looked perfect for the big night.

Selena’s sleeveless white dress featured a crew neckline and an open back that tied at the back of her neck. The dress fitted her frame perfectly and she accessorized with bright green and silver fringed tassel earrings, a diamond ring and bright green nail polish. Her hair was swept up in a bun while a sultry smokey eye and glossy nude lip completed her look.

Selena has been on a roll with her outfits lately, and aside from this look, she was on vacation in Italy recently when rocking a slew of stylish looks. One of our favorites was her ivory Sandro Pointelle knit high-waisted pants paired with a matching three-quarter-sleeve button-up Sandro Pointelle knit shirt that she chose to keep unbuttoned at the chest and hem.

She accessorized her stylish two-piece set with a pair of Celine Acetate Cat Eye Sunglasses Cl40019I Ivory, white Birkenstock Arizona Buckled sandals, Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere 50 and Jennifer Fisher Baby Kevin Hoops earrings.

Hot Items Currently

Another one of our favorite outfits from her trip was her pastel green neon outfit that showed off her long, toned legs in a pair of tiny green shorts and a matching sweater.

Selena wore a pair of high waisted green Donni Waffle Henley shorts which were super cropped, worn with the Donni Waffle Pullover long sleeve and matching collar with a three quarter front zip. She accessorized her matching ensemble with a pair of By Far ivory leather slides with a chunky heel, a Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere 50 duffel bag, Vintage Frames Vf Soho Black Acetate black sunglasses and Jennifer Fisher gold earrings 3 Cortnee Hoops.