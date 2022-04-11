Entertainment

Selena Gomez stuns in metallic jumpsuit in gorgeous pic with friends E! News UK

Selena Gomez looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging metallic jumpsuit as she stepped out with her friends for a fun night out.

Selena Gomez had a fun night out with friends when she rocked a gorgeous sparkly metallic jumpsuit. The 29-year-old rocked a shiny silver long sleeve piece with a plunging neckline and completed her look with a bold red lip and voluminous beach waves.

Selena posed in the middle of two friends who wore matching dresses – a sheer pink and a sheer red. Salts captioned the stunning photo, “Chewing gum candy.”

After not posting on social media in quite a while, Selena is on a roll. The other day, she posted a picture wearing a stunning Zara green silk cami dress with ruched details, adorned with cool and transparent cat-eye Miu Miu Mu 09Us Glitter Silver sunglasses while she was in city.

Selena styled her low-cut, cowl-neck dress with a black Acne Studios Mock leather jacket draped over her shoulders. Along with her glittering sunglasses, she wore a pair of Rue Gembon Noah gold hoop earrings, a nameplate choker necklace, Prada Monolith brushed leather boots and a Saint Laurent Le 5 bag. 7 Patent Leather Hobo.

Selena admitted she rarely goes out when she posted the photos with the caption: “They say go social, I said ok. Lasted 20 min = success.

Aside from her recent Instagram pics, Selena just attended Deadline Contenders Television event when she was pretty in pink. She wore a pale pink Mango Vent cotton dress with side cutouts, paired with a matching Mango Crop Tweed jacket. She completed her look with a pair of black pointed-toe Jimmy Choo Rav mules and Jenny Bird Doune Hoops earrings.

