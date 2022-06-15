Selena Gomez suffered rejection from Hollywood after being a Disney star

For Selena Gomez It was not easy at all to become the Hollywood star that she is today, much less gain credibility after being one of Disney’s best-known child faces.

The protagonist of ‘Only Murders in the Building’, She recently acknowledged that it was very difficult to play the roles of an adult actress after her days as a child star.especially since at first she did not feel accepted by her peers in the industry.

“I am grateful to be where I am, but I think and believe that I have barely scratched the surface of what I am capable of. I felt that it was very difficult for people to take me seriously“he told The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘Awards Chatter’ podcast. “Little by little I have been overcoming that and I am very happy, but it was very frustrating. I felt like a mockeryyou know?”.

Gomez, who was one of the child actresses on ‘Barney Friends’, officially kicked off her career by playing Alex Russo on the Disney Channel series ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’. When the series went off the air in 2012, she hoped to break out of the mold by taking on more serious roles.

One of his first roles after Disney was the controversial 2012 film ‘Spring Breakers’, starring Vanessa Hudgensalso a Disney veteran, and Ashley Bensonfrom ‘Pretty Little Liars’, in scenarios marked by violence, sex and the consumption of illicit substances.

In the years since, Gomez has established herself in many industries and has added the title of “Producer” to her resume with ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ which will premiere its second season June 28 on Hulu.

