Selena Gomez suffers a scare after a man tried to enter her home | Big Bang

Selena Gomez He is in a fairly good professional moment, after recovering little by little from his mental health problems. Currently, he has visited the French capital to present his new collection of lipsticks and eyeliners, Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Linerof your own brand RareBeauty. One more step in her facet as a businesswoman, with which she is having success.

However, despite the fact that he is doing well at work, he has had several scares when it comes to his privacy and his home. As the media has learned TMZ, A man has been arrested after trying to enter the singer’s home, this past Sunday, July 10. The security team discovered him jumping the fence that protects the house and immediately called the police.

The agents stopped him while he was walking through the neighborhood and they did it under the crime of trespassing, although he is at the expense of being tried. The man, of whom data is unknown, He assured that he only wanted to meet Selena Gomez and do not commit any robbery. The fanaticism of said person seems to have gone further and has wanted to exceed the limit of the artist’s privacy. Fortunately, the singer was not at home because I was in Paris.

It is not the first time in a few days that Selena Gomez suffers an attack of this type. A different man than the one she tried to break into her house, wrote the name of the artist on a mattress with what appeared to be blood, and then set it on fire fire outside the house. In this very worrying case, the individual did not jump the fence and The singer was not at home either.

Two incidents that remain a scare, but that concern the safety of Selena Gomez. The positive part is that individuals have been identified and it is expected that they will not do something like this again.

The singer also is recording new music to be able to release soon songs that belong to a future album. There have been several times that we have seen Selena Gomez refer to these projects and, recently, she uploaded a video to TikTok where she appeared in a studio with the description “New”.