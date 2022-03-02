Selena Gomez suffers an embarrassing fall on the red carpet of the SAG Awards 2022

Selena Gomez arrived at the delivery of the SAG Awards wasting elegance in a black Óscar de la Renta dress and a diamond necklace valued at $1 million dollars.

However, in a matter of seconds, the actress and singer went from being the spitting image of glamor to starring in one of those embarrassing moments that all celebrities have nightmares about. tripping and falling in front of the photographers presentwhich of course immortalized the moment for posterity.

From then on the star lost confidence in her ability to walk in the high heels she was wearing, so she took them off when it was her turn to get up on stage and present the award for best supporting actress alongside Martin Shorthis co-star in the series ‘Only Murders in the Building’.

Nobody missed the fact that Selena Gómez was barefoot and social networks have applauded her naturalness. In her defense, the black stilettos she had chosen looked anything but comfortable because she needed the help of another person to get up after ending up on his knees on the red carpet and she was unable to put them on again without being held for balance.

