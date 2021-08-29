Selena Gomez superstar of the Champions League final

THE EVENT





He will perform with Marshmello during the opening ceremony

Marshmello announced on social media that Selena Gomez (as well as Khalid and other special guests) will join him on stage during his performance at the Opening Ceremony of the UEFA Champions League final , which will be held on Saturday 29 May.

The project was preceded by three hit singles, De Una Vez, Baila Conmigo (in collaboration with Rauw Alejandro and produced by Tainy) and the piece with DJ SNAKE titled Selfish Love.

The global superstar, actress, producer and social activist, is one of the most powerful voices in Latin and world pop culture. For this the Latin Recording Academy recently awarded her the Leading Ladies of Entertainment award for 2020. Last year she also won the Arts Award at the 33rd edition of the Hispanic Heritage Awards. Last year he produced and created a cooking show entitled Selena + Chef. Gomez is also the executive producer of the “Only Murders in the Building” series in which she stars opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Marshmello, known for the big hits Happier, Silence and Friends, has just released his first NFT project “Welcome to the Melloverse!”. It is the first NFT that links music and exclusive experiences. The famous masked artist will present an epic virtual exhibition that will precede one of the most followed live sporting events in the world: the Champions League final that will see Manchester City and Chelsea on the pitch.