Selena Gomez surprises everyone with this video: have you seen it?

American singer and actress Selena Gomez has left all fans speechless: have you seen her new social video? Let’s see it together.

News time for the beautiful and talented American singer Selena Gomez: in the past few hours he has amazed all his fans by posting a Reel on Instagram that shows a very special change of look. The Hollywood star, famous since she was just a child, has often changed her hairstyle over the years, and some time ago she also went through a phase where she sported a shining blond hair. What will her latest look be?

Born in 1992, the beautiful Selena achieved great international success as the star of the Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly. Her notoriety then skyrocketed when she started dating Justin Bieber: their tormented love story has been one of the most talked about in recent years. The star has had to go through many battles to preserve her physical and mental health over the past few years, and after a series of dark and difficult periods, it seems that today he has finally found his smile. Let’s go see the latest video published by Selena on social networks.

Selena Gomez’s video surprised fans

After the platinum blonde phase, and the thick dark hair and very long and sexy, the former Disney starlet Selena Gomez has decided to change her look again, opting this time for aelegant and refined hairstyle already shown in the past. The singer posted on Instagram a video in which she sings and laughs showing her millions of fans around the world her new one haircut.

And it is a return to origins because the the singer had already worn it in the past, and more precisely between 2017 and 2019. The singer showed herself smiling on social media singing “I feel pretty” in front of the mirror, showing her latest change of look while playing a small dialogue taken from the series that gave her success: Wizards of Waverly. Here it is in all its beauty.