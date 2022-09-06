Selena Gomez surprises with her latest manicure

Selena Gómez, contrary to many mortals, does not arrive at the salon and goes crazy with the multitude of colors that the palettes show. Going to get a manicure is an adventure. Sometimes they go with an idea in mind, but the number of options makes it difficult to fine-tune the model.l. Not to mention that, according to the time and trends, the election must meet certain “parameters.” However, the singer likes to innovate and she can always be considered a source of inspiration. Recently, she even surprised with her latest manicure. Do you want an idea for your next visit to the salon? Don’t stop reading.

If something has become clear, it is that Selena Gómez will be an indelible icon for many more years. He started acting when he was 10 years old and this 2022 he turned 30yes Looking back on her career, many realize that she has taught them a great deal. And it is that she —in two decades— she has made history again and again, resurfacing like a phoenix repeatedly. In more than one aspect, she is a reference for this generation. That’s why she sets trends, as she recently did with a look at her nails. Your latest manicure is ideal to say goodbye to this brilliant time of summer.

Selena Gomez’s manicure impresses with its infallible color

The new trends are geared towards fall. In fact, there are already collections for sale with the characteristic earth tones. Now the entry into force of the routine is in sight and it is difficult to say goodbye to such a beautiful vacation. However, there are still a few days left under the sun and the stars have chosen to extend that warm feeling a little longer. Among them Gómez, who regularly gives away a dose of creativity through social networks. These days, who made her nail style known was her manicurist, Tom Backhik, well known in the industry for serving other celebrities.





What has shocked netizens is that Sel chose a perfect color to transition from one season to another. That is, between summer and autumn. It is a pastel yellow that ends all reservations. Only a master of art and fashion can choose a shade that retains the pure energy of the current era while evoking the nature of autumn. We think it’s the perfect nail look to start a new chapter. In addition to the color, the shape they present is also captivating.

He opted for a square shape, with a medium length that does not interfere with day-to-day chores. The extension, which is not at all extravagant, stylizes the hands. Make them look more delicate and feminine. And, as if that were not enough, she thought very well about combining her “nail art” with accessories. Gold rings, blue and yellow stones finished adding visual interest to her presentation.

This little guide from Selena Gomez will help you transform your nails for the next few days. The key is in simplicity, the charm is in you!