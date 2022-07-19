Selena Gomez surrenders to Britney Spears: “I am more than lucky to meet you”

Selena Gomez he was happy after Britney Spears praised her on her social media over the weekend, when she showed up at her wedding with Sam Asghari.

on saturday, spears shared a photo of Gomez on his Instagramcalling Gomez wedding guests, drew Barrymore Y Paris Hilton “the three most beautiful women in Hollywood” before really focusing on Selena.

“She came to my wedding… I had no idea! She was SO HAPPY! She told me multiple times ‘I just want you to be happy,'” Spears wrote.

“It was great that he was able to reach out to me and share his thoughts…Even though I’ve been forced to see people against me my entire life. It was a beautiful surprise!!!” Britney said. “I appreciate ALL the mental health speeches you give for our generation…Two hour specials with reps…You are such a special person and I had to share this photo…I thought it would make her happy!!!”

Spears also mentioned her mother

The text took a little twist as it also mentioned that her mother Lynne also told the paparazzi “three times on the street” that “all she wanted for me was to be happy.” She added: “Mom and Selena, I am so happy to have such a supportive family! God bless you,” Spears added, although it is unknown if her comment towards her mother was meant as sarcasm.

Selena responded to the post, commenting, “I am speechless. Britney, you are so kind and you have the most beautiful soul. I am beyond lucky to meet you. You deserve all the happiness in the world!”

Paris Hilton echoed that sentiment and also commented, “I love you so much, sister! You deserve the world.”

A wedding full of celebrities

britney and sam they were married at his home on June 9. In addition to Selena, Paris and Drew, the wedding was also attended by madonna, Maria Menounos, Ansel Elgort, will.i.am and Paris’s mother, Kathy. was also present donatella versacewho designed Spears’ dress.