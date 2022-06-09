Entertainment

Selena Gomez swears by this eye contour made in France

You don’t have to go far to get effective and affordable beauty products… The proof, across the Atlantic, stars like Beyoncé, Rihanna and even Jennifer Aniston swear by the skincare products found in our French pharmacies. !

For example, the singer Selena Gomez can’t do without an eye contour treatment from the Caudalie brand. Via her Instagram account, the singer has indeed revealed the references of several products that she uses daily to take care of her skin, and among them, the “lifting eye treatment” of the Bordeaux brand.

Composed of more than 97% ingredients of natural origin, this treatment acts effectively on wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness. Enriched with quinoa extract, its formula helps fight the signs of fatigue while its patented alliance of Resveratrol, hyaluronic acid and vegan collagen booster offers a younger and fresher look.

Its plus? This eye contour treatment increases the natural production of hyaluronic acid x 2 and collagen x 5… We understand better why the beautiful Selena Gomez fell for this product made in France which can be found at a price of 34.90 euros on the Santé Discount site.

Caudalie, lifting eye treatment – €34.90

