Selena Gomez: “Talking about mental health should be as easy as recommending a lipstick”

Selena Gomez he just celebrated his 30th birthday (July 22) and a string of hits. Television, with the premiere of the second season of the Disney series Only murders in the building, and as a beauty entrepreneur with her makeup brand Rare Beauty. There is a lot of Selena in Rare Beauty. She herself contributes in the first person to the creation and care of each product and each detail, and that is why it is not surprising that she has returned to Milan to celebrate this moment and to launch the latest novelty of her brand: Kind Wordsa collection of lipsticks and lipsticks available in 10 shades.

For Selena words are important. Starting with the word “Rare”, which gives the name to his brand and one of his 2020 songs, and which he has tattooed on his neck. Selena wants us all to feel “weird” thanks to her inclusive makeup, which aims to highlight precisely everything that makes us different.

Selena has decided to name the beauty products in her collection with the words she loves the most and that sound like an invocation to start positive conversations about beauty, to love oneself and to take care of one’s mental health, something that also involves self-acceptance.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Selena, who for many years has been number one on Instagram in number of followers (right now she has 339 million) and is one of the highest paid stars per post, has decided to delete social networks from her mobile phone to protect her mental health . Her statement came in 2021, when she recounted that haters and her constant need to share had led her to delegate all of her posts to her assistant. A liberation after a difficult past: lupus, a kidney transplant and the diagnosis of bipolar disorder. And then the rebirth and the awareness of being “weird.” An invitation to be, that coming from her, sounds more authentic and less like a slogan.

What does it mean to you to be yourself?

For me it is when people embrace who they are and know that they are exactly who they are supposed to be. I want to remove the pressure and the idea that we all have to look the same. I want to celebrate that we are unique, that is what makes us so special, so rare.