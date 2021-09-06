Selena Gomez talks about her best and worst looks (and how Taylor Swift influenced her style)

In a new video interview with Vogue, Selena Gomez he retraced his own with honesty and irony best and worst fashion moments, the ones that best tell his more than 10 years in the spotlight. Among the most important things he revealed in the 11-minute video? Like her best friend Taylor Swift influenced the way she dressed in her late teens, when she started her career as a pop star.

Let’s start with the crystal corset who wore in the music video “Love You Like a Love Song“In 2011, Selena reveals how that look caused a little controversy in the family and how it was inspired by the style of Taylor Swift, while she was not yet sure how to dress in her early days as a pop star:

“Yes, it was fun between me and my stepfather, “says Selena, revising the look. “We had a little fight.” There were a lot of boobs. Ah, it was just protective. It’s funny. I was 18. This was “Love You Like a Love Song”, the video we made for the song, which until to this day, honestly, it’s still one of my favorite songs. I thought it was my time to move on and become a pop star, whatever that meant to me then. It was really fun. I think it was the first time that I tried to be dressed in high fashion, and you can laugh at that because it’s not high fashion. To be honest, when I was younger, Taylor Swift inspired me a lot with regards to wardrobe and stage outfits. But she didn’t. I’d do more … no, you’ll never see me wear something like that again, no. “

Only after her career in music took off did Selena really begin to find her place in fashion. A personal highlight was Versace’s blue dress she wore at the 2013 MTV VMAs, which revealed a sexy lace bustier:

“I remember that for the first time I felt like a woman“, remember.

Selena Gomez at the 2013 MTV VMAs – getty images

Some of Selena’s best looks sparkled on stage. Take the crystal-embellished leotard she wore for the opening performance of her 2016 Revival Tour. “I’m not going to lie, Britney Spears inspired it with ‘Toxic’“Selena reveals.

More recently, she wore a floral Rodarte dress in the video clip “De Una Vez“which is purposely a knot to his Mexican roots.”I feel completely different when I speak in Spanish. I’m not that fluent, but I’ll never forget where I’m from. It is really important to embrace the moments through fashion and music“.

ph. getty images