Selena Gomez talks about Hotel Transylvania

January 13, 2022



Hotel Transylvania – A monstrous exchange, fourth and final chapter of the animated saga will arrive tomorrow January 14 exclusively in streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

We at Gingergeneration.it had the pleasure of attending the press conference of the film with the cast including Selena Gomez who plays the role of Mavis in the film as well as being executive producer of this latest chapter.

Regarding her character, the singer of Baila Conmigo said: “Playing this character and growing hand in hand with Mavis was great. When I started this role years ago I was in a very different moment in my life and personal than I am in now. I am happy with this growth and with what I have been able to experience “.

“It’s been 10 years since it all started and perhaps none of us expected this clamor” has continued. Selena also talked about what she will miss most about this group: “We have all matured in these 10 years, it was something beautiful for me and for others to see. When I started I was still inexperienced and one of the things I care most about is how Andy Samberg took care of me during the interviews. Sometimes there were questions about my personal or love life that I didn’t want to answer and Andy has always covered my back “.

Selena also took a moment to send a message to her fans and all those who follow her or are passionate about the film: “I could answer with the usual phrase and say that being yourself is the best thing there is, and it’s true. Sometimes, however, it is also necessary to embrace the bad moments because they are part of us. There are things you don’t need to have to be cool. You need to be with people who understand you. I only have 4 friends and I’m happy like that “.

Are you curious to watch Hotel Transylvania – A monstrous exchange with Selena Gomez?