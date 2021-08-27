“My body weight fluctuated often, particularly that specific evening”. The memory of a red carpet should be happy but for Selena Gomez it was a moment in which she became aware of how much she was in crisis with her body, a crisis that was overcome also thanks to the work on the Vera Wang dress. The most awaited moment of the Met Gala, or the arrival of the VIPs at the Metropolitan Museum in New York, strongly shook the very young Selena who was not at ease at all that evening.

Thanks to the work of the stylist, assisted by the singer’s instructions, the white dress that appears in the archive photos actually managed to reassure Selena: “I had the opportunity to work on a dress that suited my body. And I realized that I didn’t have to have the silhouette of a 19-year-old teenager because I wasn’t one anymore ”. Gomez’s speech leads to a topic already widely addressed by the media in recent years, namely the malaise that comes from becoming very famous, very quickly when one is very young. It happens very often to Disney Channel stars.

There are many stars born under the spotlight of Disney Channel who, at a mature age, highlighted the sometimes oppressive and competitive aspects of the television company; also Selena Gomez, after debuting in ne Wizards of Waverly spoke of the difficulty growing and seeing his body change and his ambitions, failing to get out of the shoes of Disney roles.

Selena Gomez talks about the difficult relationship with her own body

The American singer and actress continues, to the microphones of Vogue, to tell about herself through her looks, from the first red carpets to the latest paparazzi in the streets of Los Angeles, managing to outline herself as a girl who has accepted his body, in every sense and in every moment, loving, before her body, herself and her person.