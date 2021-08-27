News

Selena Gomez talks about the difficult relationship with her own body

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

“My body weight fluctuated often, particularly that specific evening”. The memory of a red carpet should be happy but for Selena Gomez it was a moment in which she became aware of how much she was in crisis with her body, a crisis that was overcome also thanks to the work on the Vera Wang dress. The most awaited moment of the Met Gala, or the arrival of the VIPs at the Metropolitan Museum in New York, strongly shook the very young Selena who was not at ease at all that evening.

Selena Gomez arrested: photos from the set | READ

Thanks to the work of the stylist, assisted by the singer’s instructions, the white dress that appears in the archive photos actually managed to reassure Selena: “I had the opportunity to work on a dress that suited my body. And I realized that I didn’t have to have the silhouette of a 19-year-old teenager because I wasn’t one anymore ”. Gomez’s speech leads to a topic already widely addressed by the media in recent years, namely the malaise that comes from becoming very famous, very quickly when one is very young. It happens very often to Disney Channel stars.

From the Met Gala to today: Selena Gomez talks about the relationship with her body
Photo: Instagram

Spice Girls: a reunion in the sign of solidarity for the month of Pride | OPEN

There are many stars born under the spotlight of Disney Channel who, at a mature age, highlighted the sometimes oppressive and competitive aspects of the television company; also Selena Gomez, after debuting in ne Wizards of Waverly spoke of the difficulty growing and seeing his body change and his ambitions, failing to get out of the shoes of Disney roles.

Ben Affleck spotted in the company of Jennifer Lopez’s mom | READ

Selena Gomez talks about the difficult relationship with her own body

The American singer and actress continues, to the microphones of Vogue, to tell about herself through her looks, from the first red carpets to the latest paparazzi in the streets of Los Angeles, managing to outline herself as a girl who has accepted his body, in every sense and in every moment, loving, before her body, herself and her person.


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

781
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
762
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
762
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
606
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
589
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
573
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
530
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
502
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
498
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
394
News

Cardano (ADA) enters the next phase Alonzo Testnet, invites hundreds of “Crypto Insider” testers
To Top