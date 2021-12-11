Selena Gomez talks “alarm bells” on TikTok and fans think it’s a reference to her love life

In recent days Selena Gomez posted several videos on his account TikTok and among these there is one that has attracted the attention of fans the most.

This is the clip in which the 29-year-old singer (he does them today, best wishes!) mimes in lip-sync a voiceover that with a warning tone says: “So you’re telling me you can read his birth chart, but not the alarm bells?“.

He pauses, takes a sip and concludes with “Sis“, or the abbreviation of” sister “(sister in Italian).”Sis“is also the caption he wrote.

Fans are adoring this video, claiming that Selena Gomez is ironically hinting at her own love life and especially her ex. Justin Bieber.

Some have commented: “Its name starts with the J“, who pointed out the Canadian artist’s zodiac sign:”It’s a fish” and so on.

But, above all, there are those who point out the reference to the song “Lose You To Love Me“, with which Selena Gomez had definitively closed the Bieber chapter. In the passage she speaks of alarm bells:”I saw the signs and I ignored it“(“I saw the signs and ignored them“).

We will most likely never know if she really refers to the ex, but the really cool thing is that there are tons of new Selena Gomez videos to watch on TikTok!

