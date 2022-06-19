Selena Gomez talks like never before about Justin Bieber and his breakup: “very difficult” | Music

Jean G Fowler

The singer opened up about the complications she went through during her separation and what she learned

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber will forever be one of the most remembered couples in the music industry, because despite the fact that both have gone on for a long time, fans and the media will hardly let go of the subject, which, without a doubt, He left a life lesson to the artists themselves.

Selena and Justin had a relationship between 2010 and 2018, a time in which we saw them grow together, but also separate and return on several occasions, something that, as we know, is not easy when you find yourself in a relationship situation.

However, with the passage of time, one has the opportunity to reflect on what he went through and the lessons that difficulties leave us, which, four years after having finished with Bieber, Selena Gomez shared in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I was, you know, obviously going through a tough breakup and I was left questioning my career and thinking where was I going to go and what was going to happen next,” he explained. “I was having very mixed feelings. And then I had health problems, I had lupus and kidney problems. It was a very difficult time,” she noted.

The singer and actress accepted that although it was not easy, growth was necessary for today to know what to tolerate.

“Being on the other side, to be honest, it’s been really good for me. It made me develop a character where I don’t tolerate bullshit or disrespect in any way and I’m so proud of the person I am now,” Selena Gomez said.