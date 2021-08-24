Selena Gomez targeted in a TV series for kidney transplant

written by Roberta Marciano





August 4, 2021



It is not the first time that Selena Gomez she finds herself having to deal with nasty comments about her kidney transplant which nearly cost her her life. It had already happened in the remake of the famous series Saved By The Bell and it seems that the world of authors has not yet learned. While that time only the fans and her friend Francia Raisa had exposed themselves, this time the same singer from De Una Vez he wanted to have his say.

In the television series The Good Fight in fact, a comment is made that was not much appreciated by the Selenators and by Selena herself who commented as follows:

I don’t know why writing about organ transplant jokes has become common for television series but alas, it seems to be so. I hope that when an author brings this kind of jokes he is immediately recalled and I hope that this kind of joke does not make it on TV!

Fans immediately took action on social media and on Twitter boycotting the series and expressing their dissent over this unfortunate situation. Sel then continued:

My fans always protect me. I LOVE YOU.

And he invited them, whenever possible, to become organ donors.

However, according to what Variety has learned, a source close to the production of the series has denied that there was a derogatory intent with that joke, but rather emphasizing how talking about Selena’s kidney transplant is something not to do and not to be taken lightly.

What do you think of Selena Gomez’s comment?