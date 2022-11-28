Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and the reality of imperfection

Everywhere you look, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are extraordinary women. Intelligent and capable, they have succeeded thanks to their innate talent, their constant hard work, their ambition and their vision. Both are the kind of pop superstars who inspire convulsions of adulation and tears. The crowds press together and make their way to let them pass. They possess a luminosity that seems almost exclusive to celebrities, with skin so incandescent it needs no filter.

But they are not perfect. And most importantly, they don’t pretend to be either. A recent Apple TV+ documentary, “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me,” offers a candid portrait of Gomez, now 30, and her experiences with bipolar disorder, lupus, anxiety and psychosis. On her latest album, “Midnights,” Swift, 32, sings about her depression when she works the night shift, and how she ends up in crisis. “It’s me, hello, I’m the problem, it’s me / It’s me, hello, everyone agrees, everyone agrees,” she says in the song “Anti-Hero.” “Sometimes I feel like everyone’s a sexy creature / And I’m a monster.”

This combination of outward perfection and emotional vulnerability is perceived as a hallmark of contemporary female pop stardom. On one screen we see impeccable glamour, performances with perfect choreography and costumes and surprising displays of luxury. On the other screen, confessions of anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, panic attacks and insomnia.

What does it mean that so many of today’s female pop stars — not just Gomez and Swift, but also Adele, Lady Gaga, and Ariana Grande — are candid about their struggles with anxiety, depression, and panic attacks? Megan Thee Stallion wrote a song called “Anxiety” and created a website dedicated to mental health. Even Rihanna, paragon of self-confidence, admitted to having an anxiety attack or two. Many stars admit in posts and interviews that public scrutiny—from fans, backlash, fabricated scandals, criticism, unforgiving detractors—gets to them.

Some may criticize celebrities for not holding their tongues, but the momentum is surely in keeping with a sharp rise in mental health problems and heightened awareness and openness about those difficulties. In competitive sports, athletes like Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka (and among men, Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and NBA player Kevin Love) have also opened up about performance pressures.

For Gomez, the effects have been brutal. At times, it’s hard to see the fragility manifest in Alek Keshishian’s documentary, despite—or perhaps because of—the tremendous attractiveness of the young woman who stars in it. With humility and self-deprecation, Gomez describes the physical and emotional pain that can overwhelm her. “The voice that tells me that I did this wrong comes to mind. That it was fatal; that it was very wrong, ”Gomez tells his team after a rehearsal on stage. “The pressure is just overwhelming because I want to do my best and I’m not doing it.”

Imagine that same relentless scrutiny (though not to the same extent) and inner questioning without the benefits of fame, success, wealth, and beauty to offset the burden. In the recent book “Behind Their Screens: What Teens Are Facing (And Adults are Missing),” Emily Weinstein and Carrie James document what they call “the quicksand of comparison.” They quote girls saying things like, “Everyone on social media seems so much better and ahead of me, which is stressful and makes me feel left behind, unwanted and stupid.” And: “I check my Instagram and I see models with perfect bodies and I feel horrible about myself.” For teens who are susceptible to insecurity (and one wonders who aren’t), Weinstein and James write, “getting into social media can activate the ‘dark spiral.’”

“Someone made a comment and it had to do with me and then for two days I felt bad about myself.” That’s how any young woman sounds when talking about social networks, but in this case it’s about Selena Gomez in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, who obviously refers to a comment from the wife of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. Any similar post on the internet can have the same effect on anyone, just without the famous ex-boyfriend. The scale may be smaller, but it’s still everything for the average teenager. Weinstein and James point out that in social networks: “hostility is also exerted against —or even for— a public”. “When you go home you can’t escape the drama or the bullying,” a 12-year-old told Weinstein and James.

A chapter in another recent book, “Girls on the Brink: Helping Our Daughters Thrive in an Era of Increased Anxiety, Depression, and Social Media” by Donna Jackson Nakazawa, asks: “Are we living in a toxic age for girls?” and she offers an immediate answer: “Yes and it is worse than you imagine.”

It’s worth noting that in 1991, Keshishian directed the documentary “In Bed With Madonna” about a very different pop star, Madonna. In a review titled “No One Ever Called Her Shy,” the New York Times critic noted the “inexhaustible chutzpah” of her leading lady. At the time, pop singers like Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, and Janet Jackson tended to project toughness over vulnerability, and a posture of not caring what other people thought versus the possibility that they did. too. Perhaps they felt the need to project a newly acquired force. The resulting image was perhaps inspiring, if discouraging and unrealistic in its own way.

Maybe each generation gets a group of pop stars in tune with their own aspirations and insecurities. Young women may be able to relate better to today’s pop stars, for better and worse.

© 2022 The New York Times Company