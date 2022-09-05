Selena Gomez teaches how to prepare a delicious guacamole step by step: “It’s the best I’ve ever tried” – Music

Selena Gomez she has become a real chef as a result of premiering his own cooking show on a famous platform. Now that we continue in summer defying the high temperatures, one of the richest, easiest and freshest dishes that can be prepared is guacamole. There are many recipes for this dish that circulate on the internet, but the artist’s is, according to her, the best she has ever tasted, and you just have to copy her steps to see it first-hand.

Along with chef Angelo Sosa, Selena has learned step by step how to prepare a guacamolefor which very simple ingredients are needed that we all have on hand if we go to a supermarket:

2 or 3 avocados

1 purple onion

¼ cup serrano peppers

½ cup of chopped tomato

a touch of yuzu juice

1 lime

¼ bunch of coriander

½ teaspoon of salt

A dish from Mexican food, hence it has spicy and typical ingredients from the area, which is prepared very quickly and without the need for cooking. You only need the ingredients, the knives to cut some of them like the onion or the tomato, and a container to mix each one of them.

First of all it is necessary cut the red onion into very small pieces, with the thickness of the little finger to later cut those slices into cubes.

Then you have to do the same with the tomatoesin a very small size so that they release all their juice and are barely appreciated.

The spicy touch will be provided by the serrano peppers, to which you have to remove the seeds from inside and also chop it into very small pieces.

peel them avocadosremoving the bone and the ‘shell’ to extract its meat and add it together with the rest of the ingredients, crushing everything with a spoon except for a few pieces that we reserve in small cubes to provide different textures to the dish.

Add the juice of lime along with a pinch of salt and mix with the rest.

Also add the yuzu juice, which is a Japanese citrus fruit with a flavor similar to the combination of lime, lemon and grapefruit. “This wonderful Japanese citrus fruit gives it a slightly floral flavor that makes it unique,” were the words that chef Sosa told Selena Gomez.

And finally cut the cilantro to add it as a final decoration. And ready!

ALL THE BENEFITS OF AVOCADO

Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, potassium and Vitamin E. Its high content of antioxidant substances provides multiple health benefits, in fact, it is one of the most recommended fruits as it helps reduce “bad” cholesterol levels, thus preventing the onset of some cardiovascular diseases. The avocado is the fruit par excellence of vitamins and minerals that help revitalize the body, because it contains vitamins K, C, B5, B6 and E, as well as folic acid and the much-needed potassium and that avocado contains 14% (compared to 10% of bananas), as explained by the World Avocado Organization (WAO).