Selena Gomez teaches us how to do contouring to slim down the round face

Selena Gomez gives us an important makeup lesson introducing us to the basics for a natural style, as well as a sharp face, so take note of its secrets to test them during the following days. You will be surprised how good you will look with this proposal!

If you want define your face in Record time we recommend you try this makeup technique that the beautiful actress usually uses, our recommendation is that you lean on cream products that are much easier to blend and remove from the skin. don’t forget that practice makes perfect.

Step by step to use contouring like Selena Gomez

1. Apply makeup

Choose correctly the color of your makeup is a key point to show off a radiant face, so we always suggest you do a test or combine several shades to reach the finish more similar to your skin. Do not forget blend well to have a natural effect.

Step by step to use contouring like Selena Gomez. Photo: TikTok

2. Correct under the eyes

It is not a secret that the concealer is the best ally for quickly cover dark circlesHowever, you should know that a few drops is more than enough, since overdo it with this product could mark them more instead of hiding them.

3. Contouring technique

You just have to place a few touches of bronzer between the forehead and the hair, in addition below the cheekbonesblend well and voila! Get a slim face in a couple of minutes. You, would you bet on this makeup trick what do you use Selena Gomez for slimming round face?