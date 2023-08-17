Selena Gomez teaches us how to master the ‘lemon summer girl’ trend to slay with any look

Selena Gomez The citrusy tone has officially joined in as a big trend for late summer. actress of ‘Only murders in the building’ She wore a lemon yellow dress and a bag that resembled a slice of lemon and looked super fresh on her Instagram account. Made us want a glass of lemonade!

Instagram: @SelenaGomez Very attractive look!

the talented selena gomez She was wearing simple jewellery: a chain necklace and hoop earrings, in common with ballerinas who are coming back into fashion. Street style, Everything indicated that this was a look for going out to eat, which was perfect for the hot climate of Los Angeles.

According to the ‘Check the Tag’ Instagram account, where is this dress from? House Valentinoand bag Lemon Drop Wicker 3D Crossbody Of Kate SpadeCurrently for sale for $5,852 Mexican Pesos.

This isn’t the first time this week that Gomez has been inspired by her fruit bowl. a few days ago they published something selfies with an orange set: An Ombre Corset and Jacket That Gives Us Serious Feelings This is a girl. Is this how we work our way from citrus tones to Halloween pumpkin hues?

Instagram: @SelenaGomez We need that jacket right now!

As Yarden Horvitz, co-founder of the ‘Spet’ platform that tracks current trends, told us: ‘The presence of ‘Lemon Summer Girl’ It fits with the idea that people share and will continue to share their enthusiasm for a world full of bold colors like lemon yellow. we suppose Selena Gomez watching your trend five year plan from TikTok and wants to try it… or maybe it’s just that he’s been obsessing over Beyoncé albums lately.

Article originally published at Glamor US, glamore.com, adapted by Paola Sanchez.